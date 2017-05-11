East Village Roof Garden
A rooftop garden addition with water feature located in the East Village of Manhattan.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The garden is accessed from a rooftop penthouse designed by pulltab and built two years earlier. A large diameter steel pipe was cut and placed into a new stucco wall. This aperture frames a view to a power plant located on the Lower East Side. The steel ring was left unpainted so it can rust and bleed down the wall. The floating bench is made from Cor-Ten steel and teak which is left to weather a beautiful grey.
A view from the entry to the roof deck toward the outdoor shower. The shower wall has an opening which frames the New York Life Insurance Building which can be seen in the distance.
The outdoor shower with built-in bench and Ipe deck. The shower fitting was made from off the shelf parts sourced from a local plumbing supply house.
A view from the connecting ramp towards the upper level of the roof deck. A custom Portland cement stucco planter wall tapers in a wedge shape continuing the line of the building parapet. Military surplus canvas screens are on the right. These are removable allowing access to existing service areas on the roof.
Looking South toward the water garden. A custom Ipe pergola is on the right with a built-in bench framed by Portland cement stucco planters.
A detail photo of the water garden with rough sawn oak block which forms part of the waterfall and allows one a place to perch.
A view from the gravel seating area looking North. The waterfall spout was fabricated in stainless steel and sourced from a restaurant supply vendor located on the Bowery.
The oak block was sourced from a mill outside of Philadelphia. The block was rough sawn and left unfinished to weather and develop a patina. The lined water trough is fabricated from Cor-Ten steel.
A view from the lower part of the roof deck. The Cor-Ten water garden wraps around a custom Portland cement stucco planter.
A view looking south toward the penthouse addition. The pergola is planted with wisteria providing a welcoming shade.
The pergola was fabricated from solid Ipe and is assembled using stainless steel bolts and plates.
Walking back down the ramp toward the penthouse in the late afternoon sun.
Credits
- pulltab
- Roger Miller Gardens
- Bilyana Dimitrova