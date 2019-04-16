Amazing Garden Oasis in São Paulo Born from a Five-Year Search and Renovation

At rush hour, São Paulo, Brazil, convulses with traffic of biblical proportions. After a late dinner, the city embarks on what is arguably the world’s most electrifying nightlife. And when it finally succumbs to sleep, the ever-present threat of crime forces residents to keep one eye open. This relentless pace makes Brazil’s cultural and commercial capital thrilling but also exhausting. The city forgot to build in buffer zones—grounds to absorb all that excess charge. Neglected sidewalks discourage pedestrians. Green spaces are achingly rare.