25 Green Roofs That Bring Spectacular Homes to New Levels
A planted rooftop offers so much more than just an elevated leafy surface.
Text by
Green-roof systems can reduce heating and cooling costs, decrease storm water runoff, and help reduce pollution. Composed of a waterproofing layer, root barrier, drainage system, and a growing medium for the vegetation, living roofs give birds, insects, and urban dwellers a little extra green space without taking up any square footage outside of a home's existing footprint. Below, you’ll find a collection of green roofs that’ll make you want to research how to retrofit your own.
An Australian Architect’s Impressive Green Roof
