25 Green Roofs That Bring Spectacular Homes to New Levels

Using construction techniques passed down from his father—and plenty of nearby lumber—Marlin Hanson built a home for his family of five on the side of Mount Elphinstone in British Columbia, Canada. "When I picked the site, I imagined the house looking like it was part of the field it sat in," says Marlin. To achieve that effect, the family planted an evolving array of flowers, grass, moss, and succulents on the rooftop. "I go up with the kids in the spring, and we rip out handfuls of them and put them in new places," explains Marlin.