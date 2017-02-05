New England Vacation Home Emphasizes Island Breeze and Spectacular Views

Emerging gracefully from an overgrown meadow on Chappaquiddick Island near Edgartown, Massachusetts, a family vacation home by Peter Rose + Partners is bound to the local flora and fauna through smart design decisions. When presented with the project, principal Matthew Snyder says he set out to create a serene place for the active family of five to "experience an extraordinary environment, be held comfortably, and then move out of the way to allow the environment to be experienced directly."