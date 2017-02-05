New England Vacation Home Emphasizes Island Breeze and Spectacular Views
Emerging gracefully from an overgrown meadow on Chappaquiddick Island near Edgartown, Massachusetts, a family vacation home by Peter Rose + Partners is bound to the local flora and fauna through smart design decisions. When presented with the project, principal Matthew Snyder says he set out to create a serene place for the active family of five to "experience an extraordinary environment, be held comfortably, and then move out of the way to allow the environment to be experienced directly."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The 6,000-square-foot main residence is the focal point of the site plan, which also includes a 630-square-foot-garage, 130-square-foot boat shed and 270-square-foot storage shed, all of which blend seamlessly into the site and offer views of Nantucket and Cape Pogue Bay to the east. The project earned Peter Rose + Partners an Honor Award for Design Excellence from the Boston Society of Architects for 2014.