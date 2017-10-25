10 Modern Homes in London

With streets lined with historical structures from multiple time periods—including Georgians, Edwardians, and neo-Gothics—London is a city with a rich architectural history. Many of these have been converted into stunning, modern homes where traces of the past coexist with contemporary elements.
In this roundup, we've gathered a mixture of historical structures that have been renovated, along with modern spaces in new buildings that attempt to introduce a sense of history and character. Take a look below.
Formerly a cooperage where barrels for a local brewery were made, this four-bedroom holiday rental home in Clerkenwell was converted by Chris Dyson Architects.
A modern renovation of a 19th-century brick building in the Kew Green Conservation Area in southwest London, Kew House by Piercy&Company combines glass and steel for a stunning effect.
London-based studio AMA used perforated solid steel plates to transform this five-story Georgian terrace house in Belgravia into a creative, contemporary home with an interesting take on light and shadow.
Inspired by different movements in modern art, this West London House by interior design firm Studio MacLean has a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic.
To create a more open, loft-living living area, Inside Out Architecture removed the interior walls of this 2,583-square-foot renovated apartment in Clerkenwell to bring out its dramatic geometry.
London studio AMA used bold Bauhaus colors to invigorate Chevron House, a five-bedroom home in a brick Edwardian building in West London.
Robert Dye Architects preserved the classical features of the 3,000-square-foot Womersley Road residence, also while incorporating modern finishings and materials.
Patalab Architecture transformed a 60-year-old industrial compound in Primrose Hill into a spacious, contemporary residence.
Indoor graffiti, wacky artwork, colors that pop, a red "papa bear" lounge chair, and a 3,000-square-foot living area are just some of the reasons why this apartment is a one of the most sought-after holiday rentals in the artsy neighborhood of Shoreditch.
This West London townhouse expansion and modernization project by Tigg Coll Architects has a rear extension with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace flanked by a cantilevered concrete plinth.