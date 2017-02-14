A Fusion of Old and New Makes this Home For Sale Shine on London’s Womersley Road
A Fusion of Old and New Makes this Home For Sale Shine on London’s Womersley Road

By Paige Alexus
Nestled closely between two other quintessential period homes on a quiet residential street in London, this 3,000-square-foot home on the market went through a renovation that turned the aging structure into a modern family home base.

Just a short walk from the shops and restaurants of Crouch End Broadway, this five-bedroom, semi-detached home is asking $3.1 million and offers the best of both worlds between preserved, classic architecture and modern day comfort. From 2006 to 2007, the current homeowners worked with London-based Robert Dye Architects to fulfill a number of renovations and additions. Because the firm is so experienced with restoring and expanding historic buildings, it was a perfect fit. Along with adding solar panels for electricity and hot water, they installed new exterior insulation in order to thoroughly protect the aging building. Browse through the photos below to see the rest of this bright and charismatic home that’s waiting for a new family.

Get in contact with the agent by visiting the listing here.

While the structure itself was preserved as much as possible, Robert Dye Architects installed new double-glazed sash windows on the front and refurbished the rear windows.

When you enter the home, you’re led through an entrance hall with original floor tiles (visible in the first image), and into an open space that combines the dining and kitchen areas. The seamless connection between the two spaces is shown here. With natural light pouring in from both sides, the dining room benefits from an original fireplace.

Filled with extensive new cabinetry, marble surfaces, updated appliances, and a large island with embedded power outlets, the kitchen is set up perfectly for entertaining. You can see that the architectural moldings have been preserved, but updated with a fresh coat of paint.

By following a set of steps, you enter into a sitting room that’s part of the extension that was built towards the rear of the house. A large sliding wall of glazed glass from Fineline opens to the yard.

The home's interesting layout becomes clear from this view, which shows the glass balustrade that separates the dining room from the sitting room. The lower steps to the left lead to a media room on the lower ground floor, which then connects to a guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

A deck leads out to a southwest-facing garden with a shed that’s hidden by a yew hedge. The hanging pendants are bone china Cibola Pendant Lights by Scabetti.&nbsp;

Among the five bedrooms is a master suite in the eaves that has an en-suite bathroom, freestanding bath, and a dressing area complete with under-eaves storage.

This bedroom shows another example of how they preserved certain characteristic elements, including an original fireplace and radiators.&nbsp;

If you know of a great restored home for sale, send me a note to paige@dwell.com.