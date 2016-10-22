West London House by Studio Maclean

Studio MacLean is an award-winning interior design firm, specializing in contemporary commercial and residential interiors, furniture design and bespoke kitchens. Inspired by different eras and modern art movements, their insightful space planning and informed design process create striking interiors for every client. West London House features floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing abundant natural light to enter the space. A series of framed glass doors that have the appearance of warehouse windows serve as various partitions throughout the home.







