Weathered Steel Clads a $4.7M Home Near London’s Kew Gardens
The four-bedroom residence, set behind the remaining facade of a Victorian stable, is comprised of two steel structures connected by a glass-enclosed courtyard. "Transforming a brownfield site in a conservation area was not without its difficulties," says director Stuart Piercy of Piercy&Company. "The house is a rare contemporary addition within the neighborhood, its twin gabled forms reflecting its neighbors, and its rugged brick jacket easing the new building into the streetscape."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Despite constraints that included the conservation requirements, a change of use, and lack of access on three sides, Piercy&Company designed a house that responds to the clients’ lifestyle. "It became clear that this was about crafting an informal family home with expressive spaces capable of generating moments of delight for children and adults alike," says Piercy. The two wings include living spaces on the ground floor and bedrooms above. Built of weathering steel, the volumes are maintenance-free and feature perforations that create a dappling effect, echoing Kew Gardens and the natural environment. The glass circulation link allows light to flood the interior space and exposes the contrast of interior and exterior materials.
"It became clear that this was about crafting an informal family home with expressive spaces capable of generating moments of delight." - Stuart Piercy
"Approaching the design as a kind of build diagram of the way the family wanted to live, we created an internal landscape of alternative routes, levels, and spaces—many of which are aimed more at children than adults," says Piercy, "such as the slide providing rapid access to the basement from the first floor." The build was also an experiment in self-build methods: the steel shells were prefabricated, craned into place, and welded together on site; CNC milling and a joinery workshop contributed bespoke paneling, furniture, and cabinetry. Bold and imaginative as well as introspective, Kew House was a finalist for the RIBA House of the Year 2015, among other awards.
The one-of-a-kind home is now on the market for $4,659,560. For more information and to request a viewing, visit the website.