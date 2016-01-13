A London Town House Renovation Beaming with Personality

Tigg Coll Architects takes a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion.
There are many ways to approach a home expansion and modernization, even within the confines of a conservation area or landmark district. Often the needs of existing spaces channel the outcome—the new serves, or at least demurs to, the old in color, surface, and utility.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Some of that goes on at this rebuilt West London town house, but maybe not so much. Architect David Tigg of Tigg Coll Architects insisted the rear extension have its own personality, which he delivered with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace flanked by a cantilevered concrete plinth. A step-down from the dining room furthers the extension’s independence.
"The important aspect for us was to balance the careful refurbishment of the original house," said principal architect David Tigg, "to make sure we retain the ’soul’ of the Victorian building whilst also adding to it in an original and playful way."