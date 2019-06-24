Subscribe
My House: Fiber Artist Erin Barrett’s ’70s Ranch-Style Fixer-Upper in South Carolina
Fiber artist Erin Barrett gives us a tour of the home she and her husband—Band of Horses drummer Creighton Barrett—lovingly...
A 19th-Century Banana Warehouse Becomes a Bright, Adaptable Home
Once a warehouse for bananas imported from the Canary Islands, a vaulted stone building in Barcelona is reborn as a contemporary...
Feast Your Eyes on ‘The Apartment,’ a Hybrid Gallery and Homestay in Copenhagen
Created by gallerist Tina Seidenfaden Busck, The Apartment Accommodation is a chic rental that celebrates art and design.
A Dutch Sculptor’s Prefab Cabin Has Curved Pinewood Walls
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with...
This Secluded Micro Cabin Perches Lightly in the Brazilian Forest
Built with materials carried to the site by hand, Chalet M is a 270-square-foot cabin that treads lightly on its woodland site.
An Australian Architect Builds a Rammed Earth-and-Steel Home For His Family
Bush House by architect Paul O’Reilly takes a page from California’s Case Study houses, and is inspired by the family’s love of...
