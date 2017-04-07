Stay in a Converted Victorian Cooperage in London
Vacation Homes + European Homes

Stay in a Converted Victorian Cooperage in London

By Jenny Xie
Built in the late 19th century, a former cooperage where barrels were manufactured for a local brewery now holds a bright, contemporary home that is available to rent.

Nestled in central London’s Clerkenwell neighborhood—a former industrial district with a burgeoning food and design scene—the four-bedroom, three-bath residence is perfect for traveling families. The building was used by a French polishing company in the 20th century before being converted for residential use in the 1980s. In 2015, the homeowners approached Chris Dyson Architects to renovate and extend the home. They expanded the basement and removed a mezzanine floor to create a triple-height living space that allows a dramatic feature staircase to take center stage. A living wall designed by Scotscape gives the dining room a lush, conservatory feel, while a roof terrace and outdoor shower further connect visitors with the outdoors. Tucked back from the street, the loft provides its guest with sense of seclusion and calm.

Entering the apartment from the street level, guests meet a dramatic, three-story atrium and a feature staircase. A glass balustrade heightens the effect.

Interior designer Andrea Larsson Sanchez complements the polished concrete floor, original Crittall windows, and exposed brick with contemporary furnishings and graphic textiles.

A bespoke flue was manufactured for the wood-burning fireplace to reach the 10-meter ceiling height.&nbsp;

The living room, kitchen, and dining room sit below street level in an open, communal area. A large, operable skylight measuring six by three meters allows light to stream over the dining table—the four glass panes had to be craned over the neighboring buildings.

Brass finishings and an eye-catching range hood contrast with cool Carrara marble.

The living wall designed by Scotscape provides a refreshing backdrop to the dining area.

Four bedrooms on the upper level feature wood floors, modern art, and ceiling beams, while the master bedroom on the third floor (pictured here) enjoys an ensuite bathroom and private terrace. On the rooftop, another bronze-clad terrace supplies a barbecue and city views.

Clerkenwell Cooperage sleeps up to 8 people and is available to rent at $1492 per night. For more information, visit the listing on onefinestay.