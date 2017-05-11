Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/office/furniture : bookcase

Office Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
The architecture team demolished the walls of two bedrooms to create a more spacious dining area and open study space; this also brings more light from the perimeter windows into the apartment.
The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
Stevie works from a built-in L-shaped desk. The marker board is also a much-used feature.
The residence also features a sun-filled library, complete with handcrafted bookshelves.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
Squaring the window made it possible to install a window seat for reading sessions beside a favorite Spruce tree in the front yard.
A wall on the second level features a built-in bookcase with a reading nook.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
Windows in every room look out to treetops and infuse the home with an abundance of natural light.
A small study / work space is situated right off the bedrooms.
The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
The D-Fin House gets its name from a loft space that projects from the main level like the skeg of a vintage surfboard. Owner Mitch Marks uses the area as an office. Steely designed the pine bookcase, and the Eames Group chair is from Herman Miller. A Haiku ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans ushers in fresh air and cool seaside breezes.
This double A-frame Eichler was renovated by Phoenix–based Mackenzie Collier Interiors. Joanne Encarnacion's office is located in the atrium, on the opposite side of her husband's. Graphic bursts of black and white are complemented by greenery and positive affirmations.
Study area on the first floor overlooks into the living and waterbody below.
The firm nestled a study into the corridor with a door to the exterior.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
At the entrance, a meeting space can be converted into a gallery showcasing the studio’s lighting collection. Playful hexagonal windows separate the meeting area from the workspace, and a chunky pink structural arch leads to a display and storage niche.
Our kids are our future—teach them to be conscientious and kind to Mother Earth with these sweet, informative children’s books.
Built-in units can solve storage issues while making your office space look like it was there all along.
A low shelf in the Uli Wagner Design Lab office houses the studio library as well as an assortment of objets d’art that give the space a unique character.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
The mezzanine was extended by 130 square feet and now holds a study organized by Rakks shelves.
Jocie’s new office overlooks the ocean.
Chris, at left, and Techentin stand in the library, which they outfitted with a solid brass counter. The multi pendant is by Louis Weisdorf and the refrigerator is by U-Line.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
The library is also equipped with a full bathroom, tucked behind the partition wall to enable the husband to use the space late into the evening without disturbing his wife’s sleep.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
The office on the second level is outfitted with a built-in desk and bookcase that spans the length of the walls.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
The upstairs is a lovely multifunctional space for the owners to go for peace and quiet and views of the garden, but it's also a favorite spot their grandchildren who enjoy playing with Legos.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
Study hideaway
The library, also located in the quiet zone, features a custom table by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects, Henry Time SB 1901 chairs, and an Atollo lamp by Vico Magistretti for Oluce.
The office features a nearly full-width picture window in front of built-in desks. Views extend beyond the immediate cove to the Atlantic Ocean and horizon.
A variety of storage units—from built-in shelving to contemporary cabinets—provide plentiful space for the homeowner’s book collection.
Above the kitchen, the mezzanine level holds a workspace with a view. The sharp pitch of the roof opens up the space below it, so this area doesn’t feel cramped. Note the reoccurring motif of rounded joinery in the main spaces, which plays off of the angular moments.
The renovation enhanced structural and seismic reinforcement and improved climate control by upgrading the windows, doors, and insulation systems.
12345