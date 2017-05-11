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All Photos/office/furniture : bookcase/floors : concrete

Office Bookcase Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
A small study / work space is situated right off the bedrooms.
The firm nestled a study into the corridor with a door to the exterior.
At the entrance, a meeting space can be converted into a gallery showcasing the studio’s lighting collection. Playful hexagonal windows separate the meeting area from the workspace, and a chunky pink structural arch leads to a display and storage niche.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
The library is also equipped with a full bathroom, tucked behind the partition wall to enable the husband to use the space late into the evening without disturbing his wife’s sleep.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
The renovation enhanced structural and seismic reinforcement and improved climate control by upgrading the windows, doors, and insulation systems.
The pastel color palette is—consciously or unconsciously—influenced by Japan’s kawaii culture. White walls and concrete floors make the colors pop.
The lower level of the home has been transformed into the firm’s studio space. Here floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line one wall. The Big Bell pendant is from 24d-Studio’s lighting collection.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
This room is located in a brick addition that the architects estimate was built in the 1950s. "Because this space was an addition and of a different material and construction than the original home, we felt exposing and celebrating this difference would be best," says Hazelbaker. They did so by removing a built-in closet, exposing the brick wall, and installing the Vitsoe system that doesn’t obscure the difference between old and new.
Working with Prismática Architects, Losada-Amor designed the main space to serve multiple functions. In the kitchen, a table drops down for dining or work, and a rolling island can be moved as needed.
An office space is located in a second pavilion. Similar to the other areas, a sliding door opens the room to a private patio, while the sloping roofline rises up to meet clerestory windows that drench the space in natural light.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
A look at the studio, which is also home to Richard and Daniela's joint architectural venture, the Inverse Project.
The wood-slatted library is soundproofed for ultimate comfort.
Shake Shack wanted to make sure its employees had plenty of space to recharge throughout the day, so the company tasked Hsu and his team with creating relaxing common areas.
The millwork from the living/dining area and kitchen is carried up into the office, creating plenty of storage space, as well as spots for Bjorndahl and Keeton to display their trinkets from their travels, such as an ombre painting they picked up in Marfa. Francis says they “also wanted to incorporate other natural materials, such as the Texas Limestone used for the desk.”
The original wood doors from the front facade were relocated to the interior, where they function as sliding doors.
There's event seating for up to 1,000 people in the midst of the library, as well as partitions to separate the space.
The renovation of this one-time locomotive shed into a multipurpose library still kept its industrial aesthetic.
Facing another courtyard, an office nook features a Caesarstone countertop and walnut built-ins by Austin Wood Work.
The workshop, with its concrete floor and painted brick walls, has a more industrial vibe. A Pedrera PD2 floor lamp by Barba Corsini for Gubi sits beneath artwork from Esther’s "Shinbun" collection.
Operable glass garage doors surround the two-story atrium, connecting the upper and lower floors as one open, collaborative workspace.
Home Studio conected to Patio
HOME OFFICE
A vast, well-lit single space, the owner uses the ground-floor room as a studio/workspace, but it could be used for other purposes. The room can be divided in two using full-height bi-fold doors that sweep across the polished concrete floor as this photograph shows
Sticking out above the kitchen, the triangular library showcases a sculpture by Stephen De Staebler.
The office is a showcase that includes an Eames Storage Unit for Herman Miller, a wall-mounted Eames leg splint, and chairs by Eero Saarinen and Harry Bertoia for Knoll.
These 3107 chairs and Superellipse table are from Fritz Hansen.
The room can easily adapt to become a study, lounge, or entertainment space.
Studio + Workshop Space
Studio Meeting Space
Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.
The office and library share an open bio-ethanol fuel fireplace by Ecosmart Fire. The hearth is Walker Zanger Vintage Brown and stainless steel, the floors are polished concrete and the wood work is stained ash.