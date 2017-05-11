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All Photos/office/furniture : bookcase/room type : study

Office Bookcase Study Design Photos and Ideas

Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
The architecture team demolished the walls of two bedrooms to create a more spacious dining area and open study space; this also brings more light from the perimeter windows into the apartment.
The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
The residence also features a sun-filled library, complete with handcrafted bookshelves.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
Squaring the window made it possible to install a window seat for reading sessions beside a favorite Spruce tree in the front yard.
A wall on the second level features a built-in bookcase with a reading nook.
A small study / work space is situated right off the bedrooms.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
The D-Fin House gets its name from a loft space that projects from the main level like the skeg of a vintage surfboard. Owner Mitch Marks uses the area as an office. Steely designed the pine bookcase, and the Eames Group chair is from Herman Miller. A Haiku ceiling fan from Big Ass Fans ushers in fresh air and cool seaside breezes.
Study area on the first floor overlooks into the living and waterbody below.
The firm nestled a study into the corridor with a door to the exterior.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
The mezzanine was extended by 130 square feet and now holds a study organized by Rakks shelves.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
The office on the second level is outfitted with a built-in desk and bookcase that spans the length of the walls.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
Study hideaway
The office features a nearly full-width picture window in front of built-in desks. Views extend beyond the immediate cove to the Atlantic Ocean and horizon.
Above the kitchen, the mezzanine level holds a workspace with a view. The sharp pitch of the roof opens up the space below it, so this area doesn’t feel cramped. Note the reoccurring motif of rounded joinery in the main spaces, which plays off of the angular moments.
Hermès wallpaper is an eye-catching backdrop to a shelf and desk system designed by Reath and constructed by woodworker Joshua West Smith.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
The overhang's trellis detail mitigates glare while letting filtered views and light through. The clean design draws the eye forward to the trees across the house.
In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
A third-floor study room overlooks the atrium.
The renovated Copper House by Charles Rose Architects charmingly pays homage to midcentury sensibilities.
A look at the office workstations and conference room designed by Studio Zerbey Architecture & Design.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
A workspace was installed below the preserved hutch cabinets. The staircase was also kept. Wood lines new openings, in contrast with retained casework.
The countertops were all donated and McKinney York added some built-ins to allow for easy storage.
This room is located in a brick addition that the architects estimate was built in the 1950s. "Because this space was an addition and of a different material and construction than the original home, we felt exposing and celebrating this difference would be best," says Hazelbaker. They did so by removing a built-in closet, exposing the brick wall, and installing the Vitsoe system that doesn’t obscure the difference between old and new.
Ed’s study—which includes a Jahi Plaid rug by Lauren Ralph Lauren, an Eames chair, and desk lamp by Project 62 for Target—is the only enclosed room on the upper levels.
The desk can fold out and accommodate two people.
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
The octagonal shape of the floor plan, which evolves into a hexagon at the roof, is emphasized with the exposed plywood trusses.
Colors, materials, and patterns on the interior echo those on the exterior. A large window and skylight help the structure feel connected to the backyard.
The office features built-in bookshelves and storage, plus a table by Jardin.
This house is one of 170 prefabs manufactured by Cliff May Homes (designed by Cliff May and architect Chris Choate), and it was erected by a local builder in 1955. It features one of the L-shaped plans offered by the company, which included a main wing with living areas and two bedrooms, adjoined by a wing containing a private master suite. Starbursts accent the wall in one of the house’s bedrooms.
The mezzanine floor above the living room holds a study and library with views over the meadow. The desk and shelving, made from iroko and painted MDF, are designed by Featherstone Young.
An office space is located in a second pavilion. Similar to the other areas, a sliding door opens the room to a private patio, while the sloping roofline rises up to meet clerestory windows that drench the space in natural light.
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