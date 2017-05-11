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All Photos/office/furniture : bookcase/furniture : chair

Office Bookcase Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
The architecture team demolished the walls of two bedrooms to create a more spacious dining area and open study space; this also brings more light from the perimeter windows into the apartment.
The neutral backdrop of plywood and dove grey carpet is contrasted with bright red feature furniture pieces and potted plants.
Stevie works from a built-in L-shaped desk. The marker board is also a much-used feature.
The residence also features a sun-filled library, complete with handcrafted bookshelves.
Sharon and Mike Matas work at large wood table in the studio while their daughter plays.
Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
"I wanted to create a really timeless base throughout the house while still incorporating some punches of color in areas like the bathrooms and in some of the furnishings,
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
Squaring the window made it possible to install a window seat for reading sessions beside a favorite Spruce tree in the front yard.
Windows in every room look out to treetops and infuse the home with an abundance of natural light.
A small study / work space is situated right off the bedrooms.
The architects set up a cozy reading nook off the kitchen, with furnishings picked by Santos. Positioned as it is beside the big windows, the spot benefits from the views outside, and enables family members to chat easily while cooking.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
This double A-frame Eichler was renovated by Phoenix–based Mackenzie Collier Interiors. Joanne Encarnacion's office is located in the atrium, on the opposite side of her husband's. Graphic bursts of black and white are complemented by greenery and positive affirmations.
Study area on the first floor overlooks into the living and waterbody below.
The firm nestled a study into the corridor with a door to the exterior.
The upper-level office of Elysian Cottage by Bunch Design, where the materiality of the Douglas fir ceiling has the most impact, takes on the feeling of a true cabin in the woods.
At the entrance, a meeting space can be converted into a gallery showcasing the studio’s lighting collection. Playful hexagonal windows separate the meeting area from the workspace, and a chunky pink structural arch leads to a display and storage niche.
Built-in units can solve storage issues while making your office space look like it was there all along.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
The mezzanine was extended by 130 square feet and now holds a study organized by Rakks shelves.
Jocie’s new office overlooks the ocean.
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
The library is also equipped with a full bathroom, tucked behind the partition wall to enable the husband to use the space late into the evening without disturbing his wife’s sleep.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
Ben Koush’s studio office faces the street and features a sleek modern desk he designed, as well as built-in bookshelves filled with colorful books and art.
Curved green panelled joinery towards the study hideaway
Study hideaway
The library, also located in the quiet zone, features a custom table by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects, Henry Time SB 1901 chairs, and an Atollo lamp by Vico Magistretti for Oluce.
The office features a nearly full-width picture window in front of built-in desks. Views extend beyond the immediate cove to the Atlantic Ocean and horizon.
A variety of storage units—from built-in shelving to contemporary cabinets—provide plentiful space for the homeowner’s book collection.
Above the kitchen, the mezzanine level holds a workspace with a view. The sharp pitch of the roof opens up the space below it, so this area doesn’t feel cramped. Note the reoccurring motif of rounded joinery in the main spaces, which plays off of the angular moments.
The renovation enhanced structural and seismic reinforcement and improved climate control by upgrading the windows, doors, and insulation systems.
The pastel color palette is—consciously or unconsciously—influenced by Japan’s kawaii culture. White walls and concrete floors make the colors pop.
The lower level of the home has been transformed into the firm’s studio space. Here floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line one wall. The Big Bell pendant is from 24d-Studio’s lighting collection.
Hermès wallpaper is an eye-catching backdrop to a shelf and desk system designed by Reath and constructed by woodworker Joshua West Smith.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The office features bespoke timber shelves, desks, and cabinets crafted from white oak. “My wife and I designed each piece of millwork, and we reviewed each interior elevation for function,” says Joseph. “Our senior project architect prepared the fabrication shop drawings, and we hired the fabricator directly, which allowed us to bypass the costly middle man and gave us complete quality control. We then hired a local carpenter to install and then finish the millwork on-site.”
The overhang's trellis detail mitigates glare while letting filtered views and light through. The clean design draws the eye forward to the trees across the house.
In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
A third-floor study room overlooks the atrium.
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