Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/office/furniture : bookcase/floors : dark hardwood

Office Bookcase Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The residence also features a sun-filled library, complete with handcrafted bookshelves.
In the parsonage volume, the floors are American oak with a black finish. An integrated desk designates a place to work from home.
Made of oak, a wall of shelves accommodates an office nook accented with a slim Superlight table lamp from Pablo.
One of the suites features its own living space with ample shelving. Studio Juju designed the modular wall shelves to be easily customizable.
The countertops were all donated and McKinney York added some built-ins to allow for easy storage.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
The full-floor master suite features an office which could easily convert to an additional bedroom.
When searching for home office ideas for small spaces, even the smallest space can be utilized. In this East Austin cottage by Studio 512, a second-floor landing makes a perfect home office with plenty of storage thanks to built-in shelves. The office backs up to the laundry unit concealed behind a door.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
In the library, a walnut shelving unit by Poul Cadovius faces a sofabed from CB2. Among the items on display is a motorized model fire boat built by Francine’s late father. “It’s what you do when you’re a retired engineer with time on your hands,” Francine explains.
In the den, Lara and Cal read a Hardy Boys mystery on the Flexform Groundpiece sofa by Antonio Citterio while Chris works in his "office." The cozy room where the family spends much of their time once housed the kitchen.
A former closet was transformed into a double-height library, complete with a reading nook and a rolling ladder from Spiral Stairs of America. “That’s my favorite part of the house,” says Dan. “When I see Stella reaching for a book, there’s nothing better.”
A dining room that was converted to a library.
Lella Vignelli's office is lined with bookshelves. She designed the desk with legs fashioned by sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro. The couple were known to host many cultural luminaries in the apartment, including Pomodoro and philosopher Umberto Eco.
At the top of the stairwell, a sitting area is outfitted with a vintage Eames lounge, a large Jack Goldstein painting, and a 1970s light fixture found by Marcovitz in Paris.
The office space doubles as a play area, so the parents can keep an eye on the kids while they work. The Saarinen Plastic Back side chair from Knoll was a gift from a friend.
Their offices were side-by-side. His in the living room and hers adjacent, making for easy collaboration.
An interior fit out of an existing Coach House, previously renovated by Dubbeldam Architecture + Design