Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/office/furniture : bookcase/floors : rug

Office Bookcase Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Tucked away under the loft in this otherwise open space, the fireplace anchors a cozy nook.
Priscilla and McBride initially discussed the office core being an actual desk that could be closed, but opted for this setup so she could sit with her back to the books and look out the window. The double arm chandelier from The Urban Electric Co. lends a sturdy, industrial feel that echoes the metal base of the desk. "Light fixtures are an important details that make a house feel solid,
This double A-frame Eichler was renovated by Phoenix–based Mackenzie Collier Interiors. Joanne Encarnacion's office is located in the atrium, on the opposite side of her husband's. Graphic bursts of black and white are complemented by greenery and positive affirmations.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
The library features a chaise lounge that allows the husband to see patients at home. There is also a private veranda, which is part of the roof slab over the guest bedroom.
The husband is a psychoanalyst who attends to patients in São Paulo as well as in the home—hence the generous proportions of the library and office.
This detached home office unit by FORWARD Design | Architecture features a fire engine red exterior and ample storage within.
An upstairs desk can provide a place for Jen’s work or their kids’ homework. When not in use, it disappears into the wall.
The spacious, light-filled home office can easily be converted into another bedroom.
A vivid Moroccan rug leads to Finlayson's home office and studio.
The paneled library leads to another family room, wired for theatre sound.
This room, currently used as an office space, is in an addition added by the original owners as a second master suite.
The full-floor master suite features an office which could easily convert to an additional bedroom.
The library.
With a meticulous restoration and fascinating past, this recently documented American System-Built Home in Wisconsin is a true architectural gem.
A custom built-in sofa upholstered in whiskey-colored velvet from Fabricut now makes for the perfect reading spot. The swing arm sconces are from Photonic Studio.
In Mathesius’s office on the third floor, an antique armchair, a rug, and a bookshelf made from salvaged wood create a cozy, sun-filled reading nook.
The office is filled with CB2 finds; its ceiling reveals the roof’s 45-degree pitch.
The study features vintage teak furniture and cozy leather couches.
One of the bright and airy bedrooms, currently used as an office space, features a Haiku Home ceiling fan.
The office desk was made onsite by Shields Custom Carpentry.
With a slanted glazed ceiling, a white fitted bookcase, and wood-clad walls, the study is a light, bright space to work in, and has views of the garden thanks to the expansive glass doors.
The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.
The new layout maximizes the utility of the home's 4,100 square feet.
A movable wall clad in wainscoting on one side slides along tracks in the dining-room ceiling, dividing the room into a meeting space and a library. The Shiro Simple Modern Pendant lights can be easily removed and reattached after moving the wall.
Architect Gustavo Costa calls the home library the “project’s heart.” This central space houses the owner’s expansive collection of about 5,000 books, and acts as a meeting place for friends and colleagues. A Gerrit Thomas Rietveld Red and Blue chair completes the space.
The living area and a study corner.
A light well draws daylight into the piano room, infilling the back of the floor plate with diffused light.
A dramatic pink granite table provides a central meeting spot.
The concrete ceiling was intentionally left exposed so that the lighting systems are visible.
Illuminated by track lighting, a teak wall unit by Poul Cadovius showcases pottery by Eva Zeisel and Paul McCobb, among others. The desk seat is a T chair by William Katavolos, Ross Littell, and Douglas Kelley; the Womb chair is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
Though she's yet to properly design a building, Velma's small office has her set up to do big things.
A Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance chair, Charlotte Perriand wall sconce, and Greta Grossman Grasshopper floor lamp round out a corner in the living room. Deau made the side table herself.