206 Kitchen Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos And Ideas

A polished concrete floor adds an industrial touch. The oven is Siemens, and the cooktop and dishwasher are Miele. The kitchen island is a concrete benchtop resting on a custom steel frame. The pendants are refurbished “Saturn” pendants by Fog & Morup. Curtains allow the residents to divide the space.
While the back part of the house originally housed the bathroom and laundry rooms, all but making the adjacent garden inaccessible, the new design places the living and dining spaces in this area to maximize natural light. Commonly available materials are used throughout the home, such as plywood and the industrial tresses that criss-cross the open-plan living area.
Nook Architects relocated the kitchen from a small space near the entrance to create an open living space for the family of three. A large marble island provides a place to gather.
One of Catherine Williamson's favorite Semihandmade cabinets includes this appliance cabinet, which keeps things out of sight. The piece of art to the right is a vintage portrait from her grandparents.
There's a noticeable four-inch gap in between the last two tiers of cabinets where the couple mounted a sliding library ladder in order to easily access every cabinet.
The custom refrigerator, dishwasher, and range hood panels make the kitchen feel more polished.
A peek inside one of the site's five ADA-accessible “X Suites.” The 275-square-foot units were designed by M-Rad and maximize every inch of space.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
The biggest structural changes were made in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar.
The kitchen is equipped with high-end electronic appliances—including an oven, induction plate, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, and dryer.
A pass-through window at the sink connects to the backyard.
The kitchen units are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
A look at the front half of the boat.
A niche makes for a comfortable reading spot in the living room. All of the flooring is white oak.
The DIY open shelves cost just $30.
Indoor and outdoor spaces merge. The stacked wall tile is from the Marcato Craftsman Series and the floating shelves are rough-sawn Douglas fir.
The main floor hosts the open-plan living areas and a full bath. In the kitchen, black walnut cabinets are topped with counters composed of Baltic birch plywood with Fenix laminate. The floor is honed gray concrete throughout.
The kitchen features black cabinetry, a white subway tile backsplash, marble countertops, and a center island. There is also a screen that separates the kitchen from the dining area.
With natural wood elements, shiplap siding on both the walls and ceiling, and modern fixtures, the bus has really transformed into a cozy, comfortable home.
Floating wood shelves on brass brackets provide additional storage space while leaving the bus feeling open and airy. A butcher block top, subway tile, and stainless steel sink bring traditional, homey kitchen elements into this school bus.
Handmade tile, soapstone counters, walnut wood, and steel make up the artfully styled kitchen.
The kitchen features soapstone counters, a walnut island, handmade tiles, and an expansive door that leads to an covered, outdoor dining terrace.
One of the home's highlights is the lanai. Set right off the kitchen, the outdoor porch connects seamlessly to the home.
The updated kitchen has walnut-paneled cabinetry, quartz countertops, a turquoise tile backsplash, and a large center island with seating.
Holman's kitchen blends textures and rich hues with Waltz counter stools from McGee & Co and a Luna pendant from Schoolhouse.
To allow for their two-year-old to be more involved in kitchen happenings, they built a toddler stool. The IKEA stool has a DIY topper frame to keep Sylvia from teetering off.
Kitchens range from compact, galley kitchens to open plans like the one above in the larger of the four units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
A detail of the kitchen. The ceramic mugs are from Slopey Made.
In the kitchen, the designers painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf. A new black faucet echoes the cabinet pulls. The pendant is a Mini Disk hanging light from tossB.
The kitchen cabinets were designed by True Hand Society and fabricated by Summus with leather cabinet pulls from Peg & Awl for an earthy feel. The floating shelves are from Lostine. The bar stools are from Leeward, and the pendant lighting is by Noevara.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
Professionally painted black Shaker-style cabinets in this kitchen provide a strong contrast to the white marble countertop.
The original stain of wood cabinets can fade, yellow, or discolor over time, and varnish can also change in color and texture. A good sanding and new stain, oil, or other treatment can give old wood cabinets a new life—but it takes some work!
The kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops, designer appliances, and an island with breakfast bar seating.
A look at the sink in the galley kitchen with a subway tile backsplash. Eccotemp FVI 1-2 tankless water heater (purchased from Home Depot) is hooked up to the water supply.
The Mediterranean Three Burner Propane Stove from Dickinson Marine was installed in the compact kitchen.
The galley kitchen features a range/oven on one side and the sink and fridge on the other. The bathroom is behind the door next to the kitchen.
The loft bedroom is located above the galley kitchen and bathroom, and is accessed via stairs with built-in shelving.
The bright, renovated kitchen.
Myers used terrazzo slabs from Concrete Collaborative to fabricate the 3" countertop, adding an element of fun to the center island. The wall sconces above the floating shelf are from Object & Light.
The beautiful blue backsplash tiles are from Heath Ceramics. The tiles’ vertical orientation is a little twist that suits the vertical space.
The new kitchen features appliances from Subzero and Wolf, and custom built-in cabinets that match the ones in the den. The brass light fixture over the island is from Maker & Moss.
Trois Mec Chef Ludo Lefebvre in his kitchen.
A very gezellig corner of the kitchen.
The kitchen rug is from Kat + Maouche.
A brushed nickel industrial faucet
The kitchen is kept light and bright by multiple windows and a sliding glass door, as well as white countertops and a white tile backsplash. The gray cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore “Kendall Charcoal” paint in semi-gloss finish; the cabinet pulls are “Bowman” hardware by Rejuvenation in Oil Rubbed Bronze finish; and the wood shelves are solid live-edge oak with concealed brackets.
The kitchen is open, with a large island and white countertop.
The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
Extensive glazing keeps the open-plan living space bright and airy and provides expansive views, allowing the couple to immerse themselves in their rural surroundings. The hearth is a Horama Fireplace by Chiminees Philippe.
Originally covered in colorful tile, the kitchen received a monochromatic upgrade with white quartz countertops and new state-of-the-art appliances.
By painting the cabinets and installing a white tile backsplash, the designers were able to transform the kitchen into a modern cooking space without redoing the layout or the flooring.
The designers refinished the existing kitchen cabinets in a crisp white and light gray accent island. They replaced the dated granite countertops with cement-colored quartz on the perimeter and marble-veined quartz as an accent on the island. These elements helped lighten up the space, as they were keeping the existing backsplash intact. The dusty blue stools and brass pendants add depth and character to the space.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.