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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : subway tile/sinks : vessel

Kitchen Subway Tile Backsplashes Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

More traditional cabinet cup pulls from Ikea can still have a modern sensibility when paired with other sleek finishes.
The vintage glass pendant lights were found on Etsy—one of the designer’s favorite resources. “I am not a flea market person. I just don’t have the stamina,” says Zachary. “But when it comes to Etsy, I’m just, like, ‘Okay, I can handle this.’”
Zachary brought in new counter stools from Rejuvenation.
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
Since there was plenty of storage, Zachary took down the upper cabinets and replaced them with a Logan wall rack from Lostine.
By redesigning the entire layout of this formerly outdated ski house, designer Jane Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere. The homey, open kitchen is fully equipped for cooking family meals together.
The kitchen features marble and zinc counters, a Waterworks faucet, and cabinetry from Jerry Short.
The galley kitchen has been assembled from a reclaimed plans chest, iroko hardwood worktop from Retrouvius, and bespoke cupboard doors made from western red cedar.
A look at the front half of the boat.
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
"The family are very close-knit with a lot of nostalgia for a cottage that their grandparents once owned. Things like cedar shakes, painted pine paneling, handmade bed quilts, and ceramic tiles reminiscent of quilt patterns bring those memories back. The clients' children are now young parents with contemporary taste and needs, so the design had to feel youthful," says Hope.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.