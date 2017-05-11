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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : subway tile/floors : cork

Kitchen Subway Tile Backsplashes Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.