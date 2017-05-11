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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : subway tile/floors : slate

Kitchen Subway Tile Backsplashes Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Neolith countertops in the open kitchen and details like the flush minimal baseboard contribute to the sleek, modern aesthetic, now complemented by the owner’s contemporary furnishings.
New butler's pantry with slate floors and high-gloss cabinets.