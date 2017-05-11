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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : subway tile/appliances : wine cooler

Kitchen Subway Tile Backsplashes Wine Cooler Design Photos and Ideas

The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
Refrigerator by Liebherr Dishwasher by Bosch Wine Refrigerator by Summit