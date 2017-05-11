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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : subway tile/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Subway Tile Backsplashes Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

kitchen facing the living room and patio.
More traditional cabinet cup pulls from Ikea can still have a modern sensibility when paired with other sleek finishes.
Perched high in the hills of Silver Lake, this Albert P. Martin–designed midcentury home has returned to the market following a recent renovation and expansion. Originally covered in colorful tile, the kitchen received a monochromatic upgrade with white quartz countertops and new state-of-the-art appliances.
Your Case Project Manager will take care of the ordering and receiving of materials, coordinate inspections, manage the team of craftsmen and trade experts assigned to your project, ensure that you get the new kitchen of your dreams.
After: kitchen
Guest Kitchen has Gaggenau cooktop, Han Grohe faucet with Stainless steel Kohler sink.