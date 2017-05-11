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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : subway tile/floors : vinyl

Kitchen Subway Tile Backsplashes Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The mezzanine above the open-plan kitchen is a loft bedroom with a set of twin beds, where guests can sleep.
The kitchen also includes an unusually lengthy butler’s pantry, which measures more than 21 feet long. With glass-fronted cabinets that extend to the high ceilings, the well-equipped pantry provides plenty of storage while allowing for easy entertaining.
Featuring a timeless black-and-white marble checkerboard floor, the eat-in kitchen receives an abundance of natural light thanks to its huge, six-over-six pane sash window.
The galley kitchen has been assembled from a reclaimed plans chest, iroko hardwood worktop from Retrouvius, and bespoke cupboard doors made from western red cedar.
A look at the front half of the boat.
High-performance windows let in plenty of natural light while air conditioning keeps the home cool.
The kitchen features a Trinity Tile backsplash as well as Formica plastic laminate counters and cabinets.