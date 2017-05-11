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All Photos/kids/furniture : bunks

Kids Room Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
Eivind wanted to find a contemporary, minimalist take on the <i>hytte</i> that would still evoke the requisite sense of <i>koselig</i> (warmth, contentment, coziness) he recalls from his childhood. Vaulted ceilings in a warm, pale pine paneling are juxtaposed with glossy black accents. Light pours through the panoramic windows that blur the line between indoor and outdoor.
The ground floor includes a four-bed bunk room, allowing the Milford's two sons to bring friends.
A peek inside one of the kid’s rooms.
Custom bunk beds in the kids’ room were designed by ALAO and fabricated by Amber Construction &amp; Design. The quilts are from Cold Picnic and the stool is by Alvar Aalto for Artek.
White paint makes the room feel bigger, and a bunk bed with a double-sized mattress on the bottom, utilizes the space more comfortably.
A bunk room is located at the end of the hallway, in the former office.
The bunk room is L-shaped and has two single beds. Each bed has an exterior window, as well as an interior window that looks into the house. "So, at night we can all say, ‘Goodnight,’" explains Dignard.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
In the booming British beach town of Margate, longtime locals Natasha Hart and Oliver Whitmarsh teamed up with newcomer architects RL-a to salvage a 19th-century workers’ lodging. Their son Stan’s bedroom includes a vintage Habitat Skipper bed by Loïck Peyron and a climbing wall designed by Natasha. The plywood finishes are kid-friendly and also affordable.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
The kids' bedroom features a fitted Bahama sheet and duvet from Wayfair, a deer pillow from the Pillow Cover Store on Etsy, insulated velvet curtains from Amazon, a single Ink + Ivy Arcadia natural dining stool as a nightstand, an Arc midcentury sconce from West Elm, and a cozy Safavieh Corinth Rug from Target.
The ground floor was reorganized, and the existing carport/entry filled in, to make room for a multifunctional rumpus room for the kids, with large glass doors leading outside.
In the kids’ bunk room, Maca designed walnut beds with built-in storage and fabric headboards, and covered each one in hand-knit blankets by Marcela Rodriguez-Chile. The giraffe sconces are from Jonathan Adler. The girls play on a hand-embroidered Olli lounger from Heath Ceramics.
One of the children's rooms.
Pull-out storage is located under the bunk.
The completed nursery.
Their three young children sleep in triple bunk beds in the opposite end of the RV.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
The built-in plywood bunks in the children’s room were designed by STEG.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
REIMAGINED TODDLERS BED: Reimagine the KURA bed by adding a roofline and white washing the bedframe. This simple structure transforms into endless possibilities for a child’s imagination.
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
Beneath the pitched roof, there’s a bedroom with custom bunks for visiting grandchildren.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
Bedroom with custom loft bed
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
Kids' Bunk Room
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
The kids' bunk area originally housed four bunks, but one was pulled out to create more storage. Two new sets of drawers and a closet can now hold the pantry, miscellaneous items, and the dirty clothes hamper. The drawer handle cut-outs double as footholds for climbing into the top bunks.
The daughter’s bedroom occupies the bay-windowed space that was once the living room. The custom bunkbed, painted in Spring Rain by Benjamin Moore, is by Myers Cabinetry. Dermot Barry was the project’s general contractor and architect Paul Endres was the structural engineer.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
Bruce sourced the Restoration Hardware bunk beds (Mina, 3, claims top).
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.
Henry and Emily share a bedroom and a bunkbed made by Ducduc, an American furniture company. Thanks to panel doors that slide into the walls, the bedrooms balance privacy with openness to the rest of the house. With a guestroom and trundle beds in the kids’ rooms, the 1,357-square-foot house can easily sleep four adults and five children—more if people crash on the couches.
Kidroom
In the kids’ room, Seamus climbs the bunk beds he shares with his siblings.
The kids make all the fun they need in their bedroom. Their bunk beds and shelving were bought at Ikea.
Nursery
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
Soren and Annika share a lofted bedroom and a pair of bunks. In Barker and Inzunza's house, this space is used as an office and music room.
Bunk room with oculus deck and ocean beyond
In the kids’ room, Jack climbs the bunk bed he shares with his little brother, James. The paintings on the wall were done by their mom.
Made from Tasmanian oak, the bunk beds, covered in Kivet duvets by Marimekko, can accommodate four.
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