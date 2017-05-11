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All Photos/kids/furniture : bunks/furniture : desk

Kids Room Bunks Desk Design Photos and Ideas

The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
Oversized sliding doors open to the bunk room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the serene lake.
A children's room with a built-in bunk.
Kidroom