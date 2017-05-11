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All Photos/kids/furniture : bunks/floors : concrete

Kids Room Bunks Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A peek inside one of the kid’s rooms.
Bruce sourced the Restoration Hardware bunk beds (Mina, 3, claims top).
The kids make all the fun they need in their bedroom. Their bunk beds and shelving were bought at Ikea.