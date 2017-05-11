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All Photos/kids/furniture : bunks/furniture : bed

Kids Room Bunks Bed Design Photos and Ideas

Working with his father, Anton designed and built a custom loft for the boys in the upstairs addition.
A peek inside one of the kid’s rooms.
White paint makes the room feel bigger, and a bunk bed with a double-sized mattress on the bottom, utilizes the space more comfortably.
The bunk room is L-shaped and has two single beds. Each bed has an exterior window, as well as an interior window that looks into the house. "So, at night we can all say, ‘Goodnight,’" explains Dignard.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
Three bedrooms, including one for the live-in helper, are tucked at one end of the plan. This neatens the functionality of the home, dividing private and public areas into clearly demarcated zones.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
One of the children's rooms.
The built-in plywood bunks in the children’s room were designed by STEG.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
REIMAGINED TODDLERS BED: Reimagine the KURA bed by adding a roofline and white washing the bedframe. This simple structure transforms into endless possibilities for a child’s imagination.
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
Beneath the pitched roof, there’s a bedroom with custom bunks for visiting grandchildren.
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.
Nursery
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.
Soren and Annika share a lofted bedroom and a pair of bunks. In Barker and Inzunza's house, this space is used as an office and music room.
Bunk room with oculus deck and ocean beyond
The guest room cleverly shoehorns four bunks into a small footprint.
Bunk Room
Suncadia