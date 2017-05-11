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All Photos/kids/furniture : bunks/age : toddler

Kids Room Bunks Toddler Age Design Photos and Ideas

The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
Pull-out storage is located under the bunk.
The completed nursery.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
The kids' bunk area originally housed four bunks, but one was pulled out to create more storage. Two new sets of drawers and a closet can now hold the pantry, miscellaneous items, and the dirty clothes hamper. The drawer handle cut-outs double as footholds for climbing into the top bunks.
Kidroom
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.