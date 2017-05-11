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All Photos/kids/furniture : bunks/furniture : night stands

Kids Room Bunks Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

One of the children's rooms.
The children's bedroom with bunk beds.
Magid selected lively Whitby wallpaper by Mini Moderns for Linus’s room, along with Oeuf’s Perch bunk bed. The homeowner found the light-up rocket-ship mobile on a trip to Mexico City.
Bunk Room