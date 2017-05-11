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All Photos/kids/furniture : bunks/floors : light hardwood

Kids Room Bunks Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Eivind wanted to find a contemporary, minimalist take on the <i>hytte</i> that would still evoke the requisite sense of <i>koselig</i> (warmth, contentment, coziness) he recalls from his childhood. Vaulted ceilings in a warm, pale pine paneling are juxtaposed with glossy black accents. Light pours through the panoramic windows that blur the line between indoor and outdoor.
Custom bunk beds in the kids’ room were designed by ALAO and fabricated by Amber Construction &amp; Design. The quilts are from Cold Picnic and the stool is by Alvar Aalto for Artek.
A bunk room is located at the end of the hallway, in the former office.
The bunk room is L-shaped and has two single beds. Each bed has an exterior window, as well as an interior window that looks into the house. "So, at night we can all say, ‘Goodnight,’" explains Dignard.
The wooden fold-down, child-sized secretary desk is by Harto and the pendant lighting is by Hans Agne Jakobsson.
The children's room was the former galley kitchen with bunk beds by Oliver Furniture with rounded edges and storage underneath.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
Architect Bergendy Cooke, who worked for Zaha Hadid and Peter Marino before returning to her home country in 2007, is an admirer of the strong, sculptural architectural forms that appear in Japanese and Spanish architecture. Outside Queenstown, she put her ideas into practice in a home that would be the benchmark for bc+a studio, her own venture. The combination bunk bed and playhouse is a whimsical gesture the architect designed specifically for her two daughters. The spaces are organized in such a way that they can play independently or together.
The built-in plywood bunks in the children’s room were designed by STEG.
Bunk beds outfit the children's bedroom.
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
To maximize space, they added bunk beds to an area that was previously a slide-out entertainment center, and also included storage underneath.
The daughter’s bedroom occupies the bay-windowed space that was once the living room. The custom bunkbed, painted in Spring Rain by Benjamin Moore, is by Myers Cabinetry. Dermot Barry was the project’s general contractor and architect Paul Endres was the structural engineer.
Kidroom
The children’s bedroom features NET bunk beds and storage baskets from Mono, the design shop of Sticotti’s wife, Mercedes Hernáez.