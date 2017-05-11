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All Photos/hallway/floors : light hardwood/floors : ceramic tile

Hallway Light Hardwood Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The entryway is an elegant lead-in to the rest of the apartment, with its stone tile floors, white walls, and white oak paneling and bench.
Hall to Master Suite w/ Custom Pivot Door
Photo courtesy of Built Architecture