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All Photos/hallway/floors : light hardwood/floors : medium hardwood

Hallway Light Hardwood Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Douglas fir cladding that leads into the foyer conceals the garage, which is a 24-foot-wide, top-hung, bi-fold door.
A seat and storage nook along the hallway.
Hall