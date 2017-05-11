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All Photos/hallway/floors : light hardwood/floors : concrete

Hallway Light Hardwood Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Garden and living spaces blend together in this Australian dwelling which inverts the classic wraparound veranda.
“We wanted to connect their lifestyle to the design and the materials,” says Ashizawa. The Nanaminoki tree and other plantings outside the wide windows bring a green into an otherwise minimalist palette.
The family of five who live here love the outdoors; the architecture of their home brings that nature in to every moment... even when you're sitting on the built-in entryway bench to put on your shoes.
Quadrants are outlined by cedar-clad bands which slice through the ceiling and extend out to meet the courtyard’s cedar cladding.
Delicate ferns grow beneath a Myrtle canopy in the courtyard, forming a cool microclimate at the home’s center.
The courtyard is the heart of the home. It’s carved out of the building, providing a secluded retreat.
The angled entry foyer is wrapped in plywood with concealed access to roof storage spaces. Built-in seating provides storage for daily wares and a spot to put on shoes and drop school bags.
An oversized piece of artwork greets visitors once they step into the glazed entry vestibule, with the living room and deck beyond. The wide opening and lack of doors between the vestibule and the "living" volume of the two shed-like structures allows not only for ease of movement and sightlines, but for light and air to travel through the spaces.
Entry Stair Volume at Interior
entrance makes you feel in a cave.
"One of the most interesting features is the glazed floor above the master corridor that allows a flood of light to penetrate into the kitchen zone," says Robertson.
Greene purchased the vintage George Nelson dining table and cane-back chairs together. “We assume they were originally a set, but there is no way to be sure,” he says. A pass-through fireplace from Regency Fires separates the dining platform from the living space.