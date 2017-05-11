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All Photos/hallway/floors : light hardwood/floors : rug

Hallway Light Hardwood Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A wooden ladder provides access to the loft, which sits in the middle of the cabin and divides the public areas from the private.
A full-length mirror on one side of the 10-foot-tall door brings additional light into the bathroom.
In contrast to the natural white oak millwork found in the living areas, the owner's private closet storage is stained in a dark color.
A bedroom is located within the column in the middle of the house.
A flight of stairs leads up from the main living area to the upper-level loft, which serves as an idyllic spot for reading or star-gazing through the picture windows that frame sky views.
A simple, neutral color scheme gives the interiors its warm, practical character.
A recording light lets guests know when Will is working in the recording booth.
Reading nook and skylight.
On the upper level is a bathroom, a bedroom with western-style beds and a dressing area, and a second bedroom with tatami floors and Japanese-style futon beds.
The original wooden latticework on the front doors, along with the insect cage-style windows (known as mushiko-mado), timber floors, clay partitions, and baked-tile roofs were retained, while the interiors were updated with modern furnishings and fittings, including minimalist beds and tables made by local artisans.
Custom millwork and cabinetry can be a great way to add storage while keeping the hallway looking clean, neat, and bright. Cut-outs in the doors instead of knobs or cabinet handles ensure that hardware doesn't take up any extra space in the narrow corridor.