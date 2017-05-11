Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/hallway/floors : light hardwood/floors : marble

Hallway Light Hardwood Floors Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Another view of the bedroom opens into the adjoining bathroom.
The entry speaks to how the owners’ modern aesthetic was merged with the historic bones of the brownstone. Now, a marble mosaic tile from Ivy Hill Tile, the ‘Prism Pink,’ was inset into the oak floor to define the entry. The interior designer picked a leather-faced wall-hung cabinet, as the leather will gain patina over time from the high traffic area, yet still look good.