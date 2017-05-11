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All Photos/exterior/roofline : sawtooth

Exterior Sawtooth Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

Another money-saving choice was changing the driveway from a stone paver driveway to poured concrete. The roof is designed to collect rainwater, which travels through a set of pipes for storage in a 39,000-gallon cistern behind the house.
After an award-winning renovation by local practice Seibert Architects, the 1959 dwelling originally designed by architect Ralph Twitchell is up for grabs in Sarasota, Florida.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
Michael specified that the corner window be mullion-free so sitting in the nook feels like you are outside. "By being immersed on two sides without any real obstructions, you get a sense like you are out there in the natural world, in the yard," he says. "This is a particularly wonderful feeling, especially during our long, snowy Minnesota winters, where we can enjoy the beauty and stillness of the snow but still enjoy the warmth and comfort of being inside."
The couple finished the exterior siding with shingles made of Hardie board and painted a deep purple. "We wanted an exterior cladding that was durable, low-maintenance, and relatively DIY-friendly," says Michael. "When looking at our options at the local hardware store, the fish-scale shape popped because it was unique, quirky, and not super serious—and yet could create a contemporary look through uniformly using it with woven corners and minimal detailing."
The compact row houses feature carefully angled solar panels that harness every moment of the sun.
The solar panel–topped roofs vary slightly in height for added visual interest.
The homes with a north-south orientation feature silver facades. Wooden slats are affixed to every other residence for visual variation.
"The exterior's cedar rain screen provides a clean form without the sometimes clunky junctions of what is a simply a cost-effective steel shed behind," Daniel says. "The panels can be unscrewed and oiled." Daniel uses Dryden WoodOil on the panels when needed.
Architect Daniel Smith dreamed of a home that was removed from the stress of city life, and so he built a property in the regional township of Taupiri in New Zealand. It sits next to a river and overlooks mountains.
“We were trying to get some sort of verticality, so that it appears the house doesn’t just hover into the ground, but also rises up to the sky,” says Stuart Narofsky, FAIA and principal architect.
From the rear, the home’s layout as a two-story structure becomes clearer, as does its aggressive use of angular dimensions and expansive walls of glass.
The home's distinct silhouette meets local building regulations while delivering on the client's desire for high ceilings in the upstairs bedroom.
The bold roofline was inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms found in the work of Wexler, Berkus, and Koenig, as well as the the bathing boxes at Port Phillip Bay.
Mechanical equipment and vents are hidden in between the two peaks of the irregular sawtooth roof.
Transparent sections of the home's facade allow daylight to filter inside.
An aerial view of the Ashes &amp; Diamonds winery and tasting room.
The tasting room is shaded by a folded-plate canopy that recalls the modernist designs of architect Donald Wexler.
Outdoor seating areas provide additional places to drink wine and take in the landscape.
The front gate opens to the inner courtyard.
The front of the home features a privacy wall and a peek at the pleated roofline.
The balcony on the upper level looks down towards the courtyard.
A renovated family house brings new solutions to the social and contemporary architecture in urban Texcoco,
A second courtyard where the service areas are located.
A ramp leads to into the living areas located in the upper volume.
A sheltered walkway provides shade in summer, and admits the lower winter sun indoors to warm up the dark-dyed, glossy concrete floors.
The shape and material selection of the building let it blend in.