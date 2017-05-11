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All Photos/exterior/roofline : sawtooth/building type : cabin

Exterior Sawtooth Roofline Cabin Design Photos and Ideas

A ramp leads to into the living areas located in the upper volume.
A sheltered walkway provides shade in summer, and admits the lower winter sun indoors to warm up the dark-dyed, glossy concrete floors.
The shape and material selection of the building let it blend in.