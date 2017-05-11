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All Photos/exterior/roofline : sawtooth/roof material : shingles

Exterior Sawtooth Roofline Shingles Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

“We were trying to get some sort of verticality, so that it appears the house doesn’t just hover into the ground, but also rises up to the sky,” says Stuart Narofsky, FAIA and principal architect.
From the rear, the home’s layout as a two-story structure becomes clearer, as does its aggressive use of angular dimensions and expansive walls of glass.