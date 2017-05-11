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All Photos/exterior/roofline : sawtooth/siding material : metal

Exterior Sawtooth Roofline Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The solar panel–topped roofs vary slightly in height for added visual interest.
The homes with a north-south orientation feature silver facades. Wooden slats are affixed to every other residence for visual variation.
Mechanical equipment and vents are hidden in between the two peaks of the irregular sawtooth roof.
Transparent sections of the home's facade allow daylight to filter inside.
An aerial view of the Ashes &amp; Diamonds winery and tasting room.
The tasting room is shaded by a folded-plate canopy that recalls the modernist designs of architect Donald Wexler.
Outdoor seating areas provide additional places to drink wine and take in the landscape.