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All Photos/exterior/roofline : sawtooth/siding material : stone

Exterior Sawtooth Roofline Stone Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The home's distinct silhouette meets local building regulations while delivering on the client's desire for high ceilings in the upstairs bedroom.
Mechanical equipment and vents are hidden in between the two peaks of the irregular sawtooth roof.
Transparent sections of the home's facade allow daylight to filter inside.