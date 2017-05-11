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All Photos/exterior/roofline : sawtooth/building type : prefab

Exterior Sawtooth Roofline Prefab Design Photos and Ideas

The compact row houses feature carefully angled solar panels that harness every moment of the sun.
The solar panel–topped roofs vary slightly in height for added visual interest.
The homes with a north-south orientation feature silver facades. Wooden slats are affixed to every other residence for visual variation.