Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/doors

Doors Design Photos and Ideas

The entry preserves the original glass block around the door. A metal shelving unit is fixed between the exposed columns, and divides zones without compromising sightlines to the garden.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Set against the warmth of original wood moldings, floral wallpaper sets the tone for the interiors. “You get a taste right there, at the beginning—it’s going to be fun,” says architect Sarah Jacoby. A Filigrana light fixture by Sebastian Wrong hangs overhead.
A wide view of the common space, with an open kitchen, a dining table, and a living area with forest views. Ochoa imported most of the furniture from Australia, where he lived for six years. The interior floors are made of engineered oak.
A barn-style door in the carport slides open to reveal the potting room foyer.
Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
Glass folding doors from Panoramic Doors reach nine-and-a-half feet high to open the kitchen to the courtyard. “It's such a unique feature, especially in Brooklyn,” says Slocum. “You rarely ever see that type of thing.”
Stainless steel with a mirror polish covers the “moving wall” in the dressing room, which opens to one of the bedrooms.
Double doors open to the deck.
The window and door frames have also been built from untreated yellow cedar, which will weather to a gray patina.
Entrance stair
The Inside Out residence has narrow, sheltered ledges along its perimeter where cats can nap in the sun.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.
A bright double height foyer.
A new clean and unified access.
The homeowners have goals to re-wild the site in the ensuing years, and the firm provided a plan to do so. In includes a new kitchen garden, traditional Devon orchard, wildflower meadows, new ponds and wetlands, hedgebanks planted with natives, and new tree and shrub copses, with existing native species preserved.
A bespoke pivot door with its custom fittings.
The entrance to the kitchen at Redhill Barn.
Oak-framed pivot doors fill the existing openings in the facade, which allowed cows to pass through when the building was a working barn 200 years ago.
The rear opens up 23 feet, and the glass doors pocket into the wall.
Douglas and Derek’s shared taste is on display in the dining area, with its mix of timber, steel, and slate. “Everything was selected to exude warmth and tactility and to offer splashes of color,” Douglas says. The solid oak table is also by Mudge, and the chairs are from South African furniture company Houtlander.
Steel-and-timber balustrades connect the multiple levels in the back.
Now, a new flagstone walkway borders the preserved planter running alongside the wall. A custom pivot door with the semi-circular oak knob foreshadows the circular cut-out on the wall inside, and Berg added a quadrilateral-shaped window above the door that accentuates the ceiling angle.
A sliding door in the couple’s bedroom is one of several in the home, allowing for easy transitions from privacy to openness. “This house is a connected house, much more so than the first one,” says Kyu Sung.
Designers Ezequiel Adelmo Manasseri and María Sol Depetris turned the second floor and attic of a 1906 four-story “French-style” building in Rosario, Argentina, into an apartment that combines historic details with contemporary pieces from their furniture company, Citrino.
The couple incorporated wood-and-glass sliding doors from ETO left over from a home they’d remodeled previously.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Likewise, a sliding door at the entrance to the bedroom saves space.
The doors are hung with untreated linen curtains. “Fun fact,” says Valérie. “This linen is the same linen great Dutch painters like Rembrandt used.”
The dining room is now just steps away from the backyard, which was also designed and executed by Alloi.
The new entryway features a door with circular windows inspired by the curves of the home. Storage for coats and shoes are tucked in the custom cabinetry.
The Carver's home feels as if it's been here for years, thanks to wide-planked, weathered wood floors, layered textures, and collected interiors.
The home's rugged mix of materials brings a warmth to the space, as do the vintage decorative elements, as seen here with the wooden water skis positioned in the background.
New accordion doors create a fluid connection to the backyard.
The folding glass door extending the living space with a wood-lined deck is from Marvin.
The front door and staircase were painted black to match the Victorian’s steel elements without significantly increasing the renovation costs.
the main entry
Private gardens are a rarity in Barcelona. Those that do exist are mostly located in interior patios created by the city’s famous grid system of streets, as was the case here.
Big Wood Residence
12345...14