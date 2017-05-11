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All Photos/doors/material : masonite

Doors Masonite Design Photos and Ideas

Do you have a question about our Frankston project? We’d love to hear from you. Comment below or visit us on anchorhomes.com.au
Even the brick which the house has, remained from the original version of the building - this is the most profitable material used by 99.9% of Ukrainian developers. It is factory-made, conventional. However, we didn’t have an opportunity to change it due to lack of time and monetary resources. Client put us in this position and he was frightened. And we were not.​​​​​​​
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