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All Photos/doors/door type : swing

Doors Swing Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

The entry preserves the original glass block around the door. A metal shelving unit is fixed between the exposed columns, and divides zones without compromising sightlines to the garden.
Set against the warmth of original wood moldings, floral wallpaper sets the tone for the interiors. “You get a taste right there, at the beginning—it’s going to be fun,” says architect Sarah Jacoby. A Filigrana light fixture by Sebastian Wrong hangs overhead.
Double doors open to the deck.
The window and door frames have also been built from untreated yellow cedar, which will weather to a gray patina.
Entrance stair
The Inside Out residence has narrow, sheltered ledges along its perimeter where cats can nap in the sun.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.
A new clean and unified access.
A bright double height foyer.
The homeowners have goals to re-wild the site in the ensuing years, and the firm provided a plan to do so. In includes a new kitchen garden, traditional Devon orchard, wildflower meadows, new ponds and wetlands, hedgebanks planted with natives, and new tree and shrub copses, with existing native species preserved.
A bespoke pivot door with its custom fittings.
The entrance to the kitchen at Redhill Barn.
Now, a new flagstone walkway borders the preserved planter running alongside the wall. A custom pivot door with the semi-circular oak knob foreshadows the circular cut-out on the wall inside, and Berg added a quadrilateral-shaped window above the door that accentuates the ceiling angle.
Designers Ezequiel Adelmo Manasseri and María Sol Depetris turned the second floor and attic of a 1906 four-story “French-style” building in Rosario, Argentina, into an apartment that combines historic details with contemporary pieces from their furniture company, Citrino.
The doors are hung with untreated linen curtains. “Fun fact,” says Valérie. “This linen is the same linen great Dutch painters like Rembrandt used.”
The new entryway features a door with circular windows inspired by the curves of the home. Storage for coats and shoes are tucked in the custom cabinetry.
The Carver's home feels as if it's been here for years, thanks to wide-planked, weathered wood floors, layered textures, and collected interiors.
The home's rugged mix of materials brings a warmth to the space, as do the vintage decorative elements, as seen here with the wooden water skis positioned in the background.
The front door and staircase were painted black to match the Victorian’s steel elements without significantly increasing the renovation costs.
the main entry
Private gardens are a rarity in Barcelona. Those that do exist are mostly located in interior patios created by the city’s famous grid system of streets, as was the case here.
Aside from the main entrance, there are no doors in the house. Instead, arched thresholds indicate the end of one area and the beginning of another.
The main entrance was transformed with a wooden grid and a glass curtain wall, allowing ample natural light to enter the space.
A bright red entry door is a nod to the era of the home.
A new door and window combination improve access to the private garden.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
“I have a soft spot for door handles, and we had an opportunity to design a custom steel-and-white-oak handle for the entry,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore.
The exterior walls of the mudroom are clad in a trellis—a historic feature commonly seen in the neighborhood, rendered here in a modern expression. “The exterior is clad entirely in western red cedar, painted as required in the historic district,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “Cedar has excellent rot and insect resistance, and takes paint beautifully—although we admit it was very hard to paint it once it was installed in all of its honey-tone glory!”
Inside, lighter wood tones warm the scheme—from the white oak front door to the French oak floors and maple cabinetry.
A glass door brings more light into the living room.
The Lighthouse office is clad in fiberglass with Awlgrip Topcoat.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
In the Pink, a paint color by Sherwin Williams, highlights the pantry door. Everything else is painted Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
A secret door to the right of the kitchen connects to the garage.
The Ellingson family heads out to the lake.
Photo by Kevin Scott
Reclaimed barn boards were used to form the exposed concrete interior walls, which provide thermal mass for significant energy savings. The door with the round window leads to the sauna.
The front door pivots open. The interior floors are polished concrete.
Architect Emili Fox’s Sydney home has a walled exterior courtyard between the street entrance and the home.
The homeowners, Claudine and Isaiah, have been living in Seattle for three and a half years, and they moved into their new home this fall. “We were looking for a modern look and feel, with unique characteristics at an affordable price point,” says Isaiah. “A lot of new construction and updated homes are either very similar and cookie cutter, or unaffordable.”
The main entrance is clad in dark timber treated using the Japanese technique of Shou-Sugi-Ban. “We created this darker entry point and then introduced very contemporary lighting to illuminate that space and to denote that the renovation was speaking a very different language,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “With any sort of entry into domestic design it's nice to have a moment of transition.”
A 100-year-old door was painted in the Dark Arts color from Backdrop, to make the historic tile surround pop.
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