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All Photos/doors/locations : exterior

Doors Exterior Design Photos and Ideas

The entry preserves the original glass block around the door. A metal shelving unit is fixed between the exposed columns, and divides zones without compromising sightlines to the garden.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
A barn-style door in the carport slides open to reveal the potting room foyer.
Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
Glass folding doors from Panoramic Doors reach nine-and-a-half feet high to open the kitchen to the courtyard. “It's such a unique feature, especially in Brooklyn,” says Slocum. “You rarely ever see that type of thing.”
Double doors open to the deck.
The window and door frames have also been built from untreated yellow cedar, which will weather to a gray patina.
Entrance stair
The Inside Out residence has narrow, sheltered ledges along its perimeter where cats can nap in the sun.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.
A new clean and unified access.
A bright double height foyer.
The homeowners have goals to re-wild the site in the ensuing years, and the firm provided a plan to do so. In includes a new kitchen garden, traditional Devon orchard, wildflower meadows, new ponds and wetlands, hedgebanks planted with natives, and new tree and shrub copses, with existing native species preserved.
A bespoke pivot door with its custom fittings.
The entrance to the kitchen at Redhill Barn.
Oak-framed pivot doors fill the existing openings in the facade, which allowed cows to pass through when the building was a working barn 200 years ago.
The rear opens up 23 feet, and the glass doors pocket into the wall.
Douglas and Derek’s shared taste is on display in the dining area, with its mix of timber, steel, and slate. “Everything was selected to exude warmth and tactility and to offer splashes of color,” Douglas says. The solid oak table is also by Mudge, and the chairs are from South African furniture company Houtlander.
Steel-and-timber balustrades connect the multiple levels in the back.
Now, a new flagstone walkway borders the preserved planter running alongside the wall. A custom pivot door with the semi-circular oak knob foreshadows the circular cut-out on the wall inside, and Berg added a quadrilateral-shaped window above the door that accentuates the ceiling angle.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The dining room is now just steps away from the backyard, which was also designed and executed by Alloi.
New accordion doors create a fluid connection to the backyard.
the main entry
Private gardens are a rarity in Barcelona. Those that do exist are mostly located in interior patios created by the city’s famous grid system of streets, as was the case here.
Aside from the main entrance, there are no doors in the house. Instead, arched thresholds indicate the end of one area and the beginning of another.
The main entrance was transformed with a wooden grid and a glass curtain wall, allowing ample natural light to enter the space.
A bright red entry door is a nod to the era of the home.
A new door and window combination improve access to the private garden.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
The new sliding door is by Jeld-Wen, while the rug was found at a local shop called Portia’s Barn. The floors are white oak.
“I have a soft spot for door handles, and we had an opportunity to design a custom steel-and-white-oak handle for the entry,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore.
The exterior walls of the mudroom are clad in a trellis—a historic feature commonly seen in the neighborhood, rendered here in a modern expression. “The exterior is clad entirely in western red cedar, painted as required in the historic district,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “Cedar has excellent rot and insect resistance, and takes paint beautifully—although we admit it was very hard to paint it once it was installed in all of its honey-tone glory!”
Exposed steel structural elements and cedar siding meet in the side patio, where 27-foot-wide doors merge inside and out. By enlarging the side yard beyond setback requirements, Saez Pedraja made the house more narrow. “But, by making it more narrow, we made the living space bigger,” says the architect.
Inside, lighter wood tones warm the scheme—from the white oak front door to the French oak floors and maple cabinetry.
The firm restored the home with exterior metal cladding, which will be more resilient in the coastal weather, and new window units bring in plenty of natural light.
A glass door brings more light into the living room.
The Lighthouse office is clad in fiberglass with Awlgrip Topcoat.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
The Ellingson family heads out to the lake.
One person can easily raise or lower the metal front door.
The balance of old and new achieved in the project impressed the jury for the Australian Institute of Architects 2020 awards, which commended Bokey-Grant by saying, "JJ House is exemplary as an approach for altering and establishing a sense of individuality in the recognizable housing stock of our suburbs."
“ It’s not spaceship stuff. It’s here now, and it can save you money,” says Jeff.
The front door pivots open. The interior floors are polished concrete.
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