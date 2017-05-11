Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Doors Exterior Design Photos and Ideas

Double doors open to the deck.
The window and door frames have also been built from untreated yellow cedar, which will weather to a gray patina.
Entrance stair
The Inside Out residence has narrow, sheltered ledges along its perimeter where cats can nap in the sun.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.
A bright double height foyer.
A new clean and unified access.
The homeowners have goals to re-wild the site in the ensuing years, and the firm provided a plan to do so. In includes a new kitchen garden, traditional Devon orchard, wildflower meadows, new ponds and wetlands, hedgebanks planted with natives, and new tree and shrub copses, with existing native species preserved.
A bespoke pivot door with its custom fittings.
The entrance to the kitchen at Redhill Barn.
The rear opens up 23 feet, and the glass doors pocket into the wall.
Douglas and Derek’s shared taste is on display in the dining area, with its mix of timber, steel, and slate. “Everything was selected to exude warmth and tactility and to offer splashes of color,” Douglas says. The solid oak table is also by Mudge, and the chairs are from South African furniture company Houtlander.
Steel-and-timber balustrades connect the multiple levels in the back.
Now, a new flagstone walkway borders the preserved planter running alongside the wall. A custom pivot door with the semi-circular oak knob foreshadows the circular cut-out on the wall inside, and Berg added a quadrilateral-shaped window above the door that accentuates the ceiling angle.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The dining room is now just steps away from the backyard, which was also designed and executed by Alloi.
New accordion doors create a fluid connection to the backyard.
the main entry
Private gardens are a rarity in Barcelona. Those that do exist are mostly located in interior patios created by the city’s famous grid system of streets, as was the case here.
Aside from the main entrance, there are no doors in the house. Instead, arched thresholds indicate the end of one area and the beginning of another.
The main entrance was transformed with a wooden grid and a glass curtain wall, allowing ample natural light to enter the space.
A bright red entry door is a nod to the era of the home.
A new door and window combination improve access to the private garden.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
The new sliding door is by Jeld-Wen, while the rug was found at a local shop called Portia’s Barn. The floors are white oak.
“I have a soft spot for door handles, and we had an opportunity to design a custom steel-and-white-oak handle for the entry,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore.
The exterior walls of the mudroom are clad in a trellis—a historic feature commonly seen in the neighborhood, rendered here in a modern expression. “The exterior is clad entirely in western red cedar, painted as required in the historic district,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “Cedar has excellent rot and insect resistance, and takes paint beautifully—although we admit it was very hard to paint it once it was installed in all of its honey-tone glory!”
Exposed steel structural elements and cedar siding meet in the side patio, where 27-foot-wide doors merge inside and out. By enlarging the side yard beyond setback requirements, Saez Pedraja made the house more narrow. “But, by making it more narrow, we made the living space bigger,” says the architect.
Inside, lighter wood tones warm the scheme—from the white oak front door to the French oak floors and maple cabinetry.
The firm restored the home with exterior metal cladding, which will be more resilient in the coastal weather, and new window units bring in plenty of natural light.
A glass door brings more light into the living room.
The Lighthouse office is clad in fiberglass with Awlgrip Topcoat.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
The Ellingson family heads out to the lake.
One person can easily raise or lower the metal front door.
The balance of old and new achieved in the project impressed the jury for the Australian Institute of Architects 2020 awards, which commended Bokey-Grant by saying, "JJ House is exemplary as an approach for altering and establishing a sense of individuality in the recognizable housing stock of our suburbs."
“ It’s not spaceship stuff. It’s here now, and it can save you money,” says Jeff.
The front door pivots open. The interior floors are polished concrete.
Architect Emili Fox’s Sydney home has a walled exterior courtyard between the street entrance and the home.
The homeowners, Claudine and Isaiah, have been living in Seattle for three and a half years, and they moved into their new home this fall. “We were looking for a modern look and feel, with unique characteristics at an affordable price point,” says Isaiah. “A lot of new construction and updated homes are either very similar and cookie cutter, or unaffordable.”
The main entrance is clad in dark timber treated using the Japanese technique of Shou-Sugi-Ban. “We created this darker entry point and then introduced very contemporary lighting to illuminate that space and to denote that the renovation was speaking a very different language,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “With any sort of entry into domestic design it's nice to have a moment of transition.”
A 100-year-old door was painted in the Dark Arts color from Backdrop, to make the historic tile surround pop.
The kitchen is located around the corner from the dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders in the kitchen are by Marvin.
The light at the end of the tunnel-like entrance draws visitors to the oversized slab-style front door.
