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All Photos/doors/locations : interior

Doors Interior Design Photos and Ideas

Stainless steel with a mirror polish covers the “moving wall” in the dressing room, which opens to one of the bedrooms.
A new clean and unified access.
A bright double height foyer.
A sliding door in the couple’s bedroom is one of several in the home, allowing for easy transitions from privacy to openness. “This house is a connected house, much more so than the first one,” says Kyu Sung.
Designers Ezequiel Adelmo Manasseri and María Sol Depetris turned the second floor and attic of a 1906 four-story “French-style” building in Rosario, Argentina, into an apartment that combines historic details with contemporary pieces from their furniture company, Citrino.
The couple incorporated wood-and-glass sliding doors from ETO left over from a home they’d remodeled previously.
Likewise, a sliding door at the entrance to the bedroom saves space.
The doors are hung with untreated linen curtains. “Fun fact,” says Valérie. “This linen is the same linen great Dutch painters like Rembrandt used.”
The new entryway features a door with circular windows inspired by the curves of the home. Storage for coats and shoes are tucked in the custom cabinetry.
The Carver's home feels as if it's been here for years, thanks to wide-planked, weathered wood floors, layered textures, and collected interiors.
The home's rugged mix of materials brings a warmth to the space, as do the vintage decorative elements, as seen here with the wooden water skis positioned in the background.
David Baird designed the custom sliding doors with materials and hardware from Home Depot. The doors also act as a makeshift critique wall for Bo and Sky’s artwork.
Minimalist sliding doors separate the rooms.
An Oslo apartment by architect Johan Tran features a Nordic and Japanese sensibilities. A Japanese-inspired sliding door made of birch plywood acts as a flexible room divider.
In the Pink, a paint color by Sherwin Williams, highlights the pantry door. Everything else is painted Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
A secret door to the right of the kitchen connects to the garage.
Along the opposite side, a pocketing LaCantina Sliding Glass Door nearly disappears into the wall. “The fact that LaCantina offers a variety of configurations and custom sizes expanded my ability as a designer to connect with the outside in a generous way,” says Suzanne. Photo by Kevin Scott
Photo by Kevin Scott
Reclaimed barn boards were used to form the exposed concrete interior walls, which provide thermal mass for significant energy savings. The door with the round window leads to the sauna.
French doors open above a mahogany bench onto the deck (below), which is oriented with the equinox path. “I read that in Japan, builders spend seasons on the land observing where the sun rises and sets throughout the year,” says Ryan. “I asked Jason to consider that in siting the cabin.”
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
A sliding glass door provides fresh air in one of three bedrooms.
The door to the bathroom has a steel detail that recalls the exterior. "It's the only interior door in this little micro-building," says Shaw. "Therefore, we felt like it couldn't just be a door; it had to be, in a sense, like a piece of furniture."
Stairs lead from the kid’s room to a washroom, and trailing vines spill into the void.
A close-up of the wood walls. Acoustic felt is set between the slats, which improve acoustics and hide doors and storage space. Here, the door pull to the master bedroom is hidden in the wall, which retracts like an accordion.
The kitchen is located around the corner from the dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders in the kitchen are by Marvin.
The front door is by Simpson Door Company.
Behind the dining room table, another set of multi-paneled folding glass doors open to the backyard Zen garden—complete with a reflecting pool and waterfall.
The thick brick walls and preserved lintels are a reference to the building’s former life as a factory.
The kitchen is visually removed from the dining room thanks to fluted glass partitions.
Builder Luis Miranda assembled the CNC-milled parts in 20 days. The clear facade is made of thermally bonded polycarbonate, and the tensile covering is by Desmontables.
The home is located in the suburb of Vredehoek, which means “peaceful corner.” Ironically, the city’s notorious winds can get particularly fierce there. With that in mind, Lumby designed fixed-glass windows framed in sheet metal. Some feature powder-coated steel panels that open for ventilation.
The view down from the bathroom window provides a closer look at the white and green pendants that Annemie made from glass found at a flea market. The doors and windows were crafted by carpenter Peeters Schrijnwerkerij, the side tables are custom, and the chair is a vintage find.
Custom shelves fit into the original wood paneling.
The clients’ paddle collection and surf art are used as decor in the beach-inspired interior.
A glimpse into the moody dining room from the hall, which is painted Benjamin Moore Barren Plain. The large artwork is from Sandy Klempner At Home, a local boutique in town. The couple scoured flea markets and vintage stores for the right furniture.
"The paneling was made by recovering the pitch pine beams that we found below the oak floors," says Martin. "We have a very good relationship with Bugada, a wood shop we have worked with for a long time, and we tried a new paneling silhouette that was rejected by an old client of mine." The paneling also absorbs the acoustics in the room and conceals the door to the powder room.
The front entrance's unfinished look was an intentional decision made during construction and explores the concept of "finishing" a home that will certainly continue to evolve.
Geometric recessed door handles adorn solid oak pocket doors.
A side door in the music room opens up to an adjacent volume that houses the new, brick-floored guest suite on the ground level.
A wall of windows floods the music room with northern light.
The sunken courtyard at the base of the atrium.
Sliding pocket doors connect the space to the rooftop garden.
Dyer allocated the entry to the niche, saving and reinstalling the woodwork. It frames a beckoning view of the kitchen, as well as the striking new windows over the sink.
A large slider opens onto a small courtyard and the outdoors. The lounge chairs and ottoman are by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and the Rivet side table is from Frama.
The small alcove above the bathroom is Gonçalves’s favorite design feature. “It allows for overnight stays in unusual yet comfortable conditions,” he says . “This ‘extra room’ has a window, visible in the upper part of the back facade—kids love it!”
In Yuen Long, Hong Kong, a 452-square foot residence is designed to accommodate a young couple, one of their mothers, and their pets: a cat and a parrot. The home features transforming furniture and nooks and crannies that are perfect for the pets. A bench by the door doubles as a litter box.
An interior window conveys natural light into the hallway from an exterior window in the bedroom. Curving walls allow the relatively small space to live larger. The custom door pull is fashioned from walnut.
The owner of this Prague apartment splits his time between Japan and the Czech Republic, and these two design influences are reflected in the detailing. Klára Šumová, who designed the furniture and fittings, and Michaela Tomišková of Dechem, who designed the glass items and lighting, worked with A1 Architects to create brass fixtures, chandeliers, and doorknobs and handles with glass infills crafted by skilled Czech glassblowers.
A new transom window over the doorway brings much-needed light into the hallway, and the doors pocket into the walls for unimpeded flow, which is even more crucial in a small space. "[They] help the flat feel more sleek and less cluttered," says Astrain. The new doors also comply with building regulations—there needed to be a fire door between the kitchen and hallway.
From the bedrooms to the common areas, each room flows into the next without a traditional hierarchy. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The bedroom furniture is by MOS, and the bedding is by Pendleton.</span>
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