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All Photos/doors/material : wood

Doors Wood Design Photos and Ideas

The entry preserves the original glass block around the door. A metal shelving unit is fixed between the exposed columns, and divides zones without compromising sightlines to the garden.
Set against the warmth of original wood moldings, floral wallpaper sets the tone for the interiors. “You get a taste right there, at the beginning—it’s going to be fun,” says architect Sarah Jacoby. A Filigrana light fixture by Sebastian Wrong hangs overhead.
A barn-style door in the carport slides open to reveal the potting room foyer.
The window and door frames have also been built from untreated yellow cedar, which will weather to a gray patina.
The Inside Out residence has narrow, sheltered ledges along its perimeter where cats can nap in the sun.
A floating Ipe bench now sits outside the front door, juxtaposed against siding painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The glass panels beside the door now have reeded glass.
A new clean and unified access.
A bright double height foyer.
The homeowners have goals to re-wild the site in the ensuing years, and the firm provided a plan to do so. In includes a new kitchen garden, traditional Devon orchard, wildflower meadows, new ponds and wetlands, hedgebanks planted with natives, and new tree and shrub copses, with existing native species preserved.
A bespoke pivot door with its custom fittings.
The entrance to the kitchen at Redhill Barn.
Steel-and-timber balustrades connect the multiple levels in the back.
Now, a new flagstone walkway borders the preserved planter running alongside the wall. A custom pivot door with the semi-circular oak knob foreshadows the circular cut-out on the wall inside, and Berg added a quadrilateral-shaped window above the door that accentuates the ceiling angle.
A sliding door in the couple’s bedroom is one of several in the home, allowing for easy transitions from privacy to openness. “This house is a connected house, much more so than the first one,” says Kyu Sung.
Designers Ezequiel Adelmo Manasseri and María Sol Depetris turned the second floor and attic of a 1906 four-story “French-style” building in Rosario, Argentina, into an apartment that combines historic details with contemporary pieces from their furniture company, Citrino.
The couple incorporated wood-and-glass sliding doors from ETO left over from a home they’d remodeled previously.
Likewise, a sliding door at the entrance to the bedroom saves space.
The doors are hung with untreated linen curtains. “Fun fact,” says Valérie. “This linen is the same linen great Dutch painters like Rembrandt used.”
The new entryway features a door with circular windows inspired by the curves of the home. Storage for coats and shoes are tucked in the custom cabinetry.
The Carver's home feels as if it's been here for years, thanks to wide-planked, weathered wood floors, layered textures, and collected interiors.
The home's rugged mix of materials brings a warmth to the space, as do the vintage decorative elements, as seen here with the wooden water skis positioned in the background.
The front door and staircase were painted black to match the Victorian’s steel elements without significantly increasing the renovation costs.
The main entrance was transformed with a wooden grid and a glass curtain wall, allowing ample natural light to enter the space.
A new door and window combination improve access to the private garden.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
The new sliding door is by Jeld-Wen, while the rug was found at a local shop called Portia’s Barn. The floors are white oak.
“I have a soft spot for door handles, and we had an opportunity to design a custom steel-and-white-oak handle for the entry,” reveals architect Nicholas Fiore.
The exterior walls of the mudroom are clad in a trellis—a historic feature commonly seen in the neighborhood, rendered here in a modern expression. “The exterior is clad entirely in western red cedar, painted as required in the historic district,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “Cedar has excellent rot and insect resistance, and takes paint beautifully—although we admit it was very hard to paint it once it was installed in all of its honey-tone glory!”
Inside, lighter wood tones warm the scheme—from the white oak front door to the French oak floors and maple cabinetry.
A glass door brings more light into the living room.
The Lighthouse office is clad in fiberglass with Awlgrip Topcoat.
An Oslo apartment by architect Johan Tran features a Nordic and Japanese sensibilities. A Japanese-inspired sliding door made of birch plywood acts as a flexible room divider.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
A secret door to the right of the kitchen connects to the garage.
The Ellingson family heads out to the lake.
The balance of old and new achieved in the project impressed the jury for the Australian Institute of Architects 2020 awards, which commended Bokey-Grant by saying, "JJ House is exemplary as an approach for altering and establishing a sense of individuality in the recognizable housing stock of our suburbs."
Reclaimed barn boards were used to form the exposed concrete interior walls, which provide thermal mass for significant energy savings. The door with the round window leads to the sauna.
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
The front door pivots open. The interior floors are polished concrete.
Architect Emili Fox’s Sydney home has a walled exterior courtyard between the street entrance and the home.
The door to the bathroom has a steel detail that recalls the exterior. "It's the only interior door in this little micro-building," says Shaw. "Therefore, we felt like it couldn't just be a door; it had to be, in a sense, like a piece of furniture."
Architect Bentley Tibbs envisioned the Bogarts’ entry as a dark womb which opens to a glass wall overlooking the backyard and the 50-acre park beyond it.
The main entrance is clad in dark timber treated using the Japanese technique of Shou-Sugi-Ban. “We created this darker entry point and then introduced very contemporary lighting to illuminate that space and to denote that the renovation was speaking a very different language,” says architect Trevor Wallace. “With any sort of entry into domestic design it's nice to have a moment of transition.”
A 100-year-old door was painted in the Dark Arts color from Backdrop, to make the historic tile surround pop.
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