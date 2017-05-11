Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/floors : limestone

Dining Room Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Under the extension of the A-frame is the dining area and a large sofa for gathering. According to Pablo, the family gathers there in all weather. "Listening to the rain on the roof and in the trees is a wonderful experience," he notes.
Cabinetry was designed with the help of custom millwork company Flitch, and features another smart design trick: hiding a full pantry behind a standard cabinet door, keeping the painted millwork looking seamless. "The details we love aren’t necessarily the ones that show up in the photo," says Jobe.
Tree top visible at ground floor
Glazed patio
This space exudes a modern elegance with clean lines and minimalist design. Across from the kitchen, limestone wraps around the base of a built-in banquette paired with inky blue leather cushions. The sleek seating is paired with a custom bronze and marble dining table by Daniel Barbera and Cassina 412 Cab Chairs.
Villa Hohenlohe by Philipp Architekten won the prestigious Hugo Häring Award in 2014.
dining table
dining room
Discrete rooms are parsed by large, arched concrete pillars, and spaces flow seamlessly into each other.
The semi-enclosed dining room faces the front of the home, where the expansive porch wraps around the entire property.
A dual-sided, Cor-Ten steel fireplace serves as a divider between the open-plan dining room and the living room.
The clients' passion for hosting family-style gatherings guided the design of a custom, 20-seat walnut dining room table from Meyer Wells paired with Hans Wegner chairs. The hemlock ceiling helps define the space. The Vibia Flamingo 1540 pendants are from Antonie Arola. The custom, modern farmhouse credenza is from Chadhaus, and the artwork is by Wolfgang Bloch.
Contemporary details in the kitchen flow into the dining room where a preserved sense of the home's original Edwardian character continues to exist.
The dining area looks out over an exterior patio.
Transforming the rear of the house is something more often found in a high-rise building—a curtain wall that Fougeron and the team hung from the third floor. “It’s actually very complicated to make the field glazing look simple and minimal,” says the architect. Piero Lissoni’s Metallico table for Porro anchors the dining area, while built-in cabinetry offers ample storage. The main living area was created from what was once a basement behind the garage. Limestone floors inside and out unify the living spaces.
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.
The living area opens to the dining room area.