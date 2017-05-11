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All Photos/dining/floors : limestone/lighting : accent

Dining Room Limestone Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Discrete rooms are parsed by large, arched concrete pillars, and spaces flow seamlessly into each other.
Contemporary details in the kitchen flow into the dining room where a preserved sense of the home's original Edwardian character continues to exist.